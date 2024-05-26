Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,685,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,099,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 127.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,536,000 after buying an additional 689,576 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,235,000 after buying an additional 636,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,335,000 after buying an additional 433,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $177.80. 1,805,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.16 and its 200 day moving average is $171.12. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.77.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

