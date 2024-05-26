Johnson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88,614 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after acquiring an additional 277,635 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 84,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 91,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $1,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.69. 4,187,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,614,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

