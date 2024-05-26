Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $457.95. 29,669,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,694,408. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $336.67 and a 52 week high of $460.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

