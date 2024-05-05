Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.64. 843,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

