Knuff & Co LLC Acquires New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 77.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 349,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.6 %

Analog Devices stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.63. 2,372,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,473. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $204.20. The firm has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

