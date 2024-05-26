STP Price Tops $0.0547 on Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. STP has a market capitalization of $106.31 million and $2.51 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05460476 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $3,373,114.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars.

