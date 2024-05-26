Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 1,597 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,597 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,388,236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,722 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $8.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,809,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,331,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $211.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,074 shares of company stock worth $12,258,386. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

