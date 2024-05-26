Founders Financial Alliance LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $1,108,229. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.9 %

JCI stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,473,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average of $59.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.