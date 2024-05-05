Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 767 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BA traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.79. 5,416,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,228,397. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.91. The company has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.