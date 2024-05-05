Knuff & Co LLC Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 613 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.25.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $4.57 on Friday, hitting $171.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average is $193.90. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

