Knuff & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 131.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $79.73. 2,008,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average of $80.03.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

