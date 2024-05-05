Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,328 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.2% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,723,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,280. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

