Barclays Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $60.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.96.

Get Etsy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.97. 5,617,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,918. Etsy has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $102.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Etsy by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.