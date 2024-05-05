ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Takes Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after buying an additional 772,849 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $48,457,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,294,000 after buying an additional 316,100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 509,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 311,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,819,000 after acquiring an additional 243,553 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $130.63.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.11%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

