LSV Asset Management Purchases 127,700 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,706,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 127,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $279,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

IBM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.75 and its 200-day moving average is $171.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

