Power Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Bank OZK purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

MUB stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,096,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,924. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.63. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

