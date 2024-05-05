DoorDash’s (DASH) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised DoorDash from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.96.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Trading Down 0.4 %

DASH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.81. 6,210,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,060. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $143.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.86 and a 200 day moving average of $110.13.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $76,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,845,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,782 shares of company stock worth $64,046,807 in the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,976 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in DoorDash by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,381,000 after purchasing an additional 772,977 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in DoorDash by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,395,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,145,000 after purchasing an additional 60,033 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in DoorDash by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,079,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,490,000 after purchasing an additional 964,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.