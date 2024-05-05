Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CWBC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Community West Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community West Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

NASDAQ CWBC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.40. 23,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,248. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $155.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community West Bancshares stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Community West Bancshares worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Featured Stories

