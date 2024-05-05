ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Buys Shares of 98,213 Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC owned about 0.05% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,102,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,295,000 after acquiring an additional 193,876 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 33.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 160,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 510,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Up 2.7 %

CCU stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 55,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

