Mizuho Raises Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $143.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $5.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.80. 1,600,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,751. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.27 and its 200-day moving average is $119.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Entegris has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,554,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,862,000 after purchasing an additional 101,129 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Entegris by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,177,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,867,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,311,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,727,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,770,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

