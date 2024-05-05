ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Purchases Shares of 264,200 Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 264,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Full Truck Alliance accounts for approximately 1.7% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,453,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,001 shares in the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $19,665,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 9,119,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,125 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 3,143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,959,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,631,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,098. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $9.01.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.13 million. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

