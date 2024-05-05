125,000 Shares in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Bought by ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Xponential Fitness accounts for about 1.5% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC owned about 0.26% of Xponential Fitness at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $29,776,000. MSD Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after buying an additional 946,757 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,415,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 247,115 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,750,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 14.1 %

NYSE XPOF traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $11.53. 1,694,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $33.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPOF. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Xponential Fitness

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xponential Fitness news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,043.99. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,122.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $177,756.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,043.99. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 265,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,122.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,632 shares of company stock worth $356,848 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

(Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.