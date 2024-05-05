LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,404,967 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 166,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.04% of eBay worth $235,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 604.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after buying an additional 541,384 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $798,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $955,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in eBay by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,543 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 97,906 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,896,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,042. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.35.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

