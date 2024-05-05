NewGen Asset Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246,292 shares during the period. Celestica accounts for about 6.0% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Celestica were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Celestica by 82.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 374,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 169,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Celestica by 1,604.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 140,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132,033 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of CLS stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,483,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,134. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.25.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

