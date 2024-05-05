Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,243 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,192. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

