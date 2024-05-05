Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 408 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,200,000 after acquiring an additional 697,496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,770,000 after purchasing an additional 341,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,821,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,214,000 after buying an additional 251,773 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,215,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,863,000 after buying an additional 159,483 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLIC stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 535,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,442. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

