Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,161 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 104,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

HRB traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. 668,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,496. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

