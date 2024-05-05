ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $451,000 Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in RLI by 129.7% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in RLI in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLI. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Shares of RLI stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.57. 136,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,231. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.68 and its 200 day moving average is $139.25. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.20.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. RLI’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.92%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

