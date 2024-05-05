iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 6.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $21,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 216,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 113,760 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after purchasing an additional 312,791 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,397,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,533,000 after buying an additional 165,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. 1,511,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,807. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

