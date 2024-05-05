NewGen Asset Management Ltd Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable accounts for about 3.0% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Brookfield Renewable worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 387.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 5.0 %

Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.37. 2,324,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,412. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $36.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

