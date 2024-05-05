Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.25. The company had a trading volume of 797,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,444. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $89.80 and a one year high of $150.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

Insider Activity

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

