Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,832 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.32. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

