Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 11,488 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.9% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,328,000 after purchasing an additional 362,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,248,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,595,000 after purchasing an additional 732,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $58.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,421. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

