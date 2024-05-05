Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 821 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 464.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.32. The company had a trading volume of 101,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,375. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $236.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

