Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,077,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124,483 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $23,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000.

Get Semtech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SMTC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.85.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $39.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $39.69.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Semtech had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 125.70%. The business had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.