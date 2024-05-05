Mizuho Boosts SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target to $43.00

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBOW. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded SilverBow Resources from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.67.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $791.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $256.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.27 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $928,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,129,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $954,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 62.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

