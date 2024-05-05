CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Craig Hallum

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CECO. Roth Mkm upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $25.82.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

