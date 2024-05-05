ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ArcBest

ArcBest Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $114.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $153.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,108,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 175.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 195,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after buying an additional 124,354 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter worth about $10,561,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,298,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,835,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.