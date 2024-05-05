Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $195.00.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.24.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

