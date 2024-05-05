1,253 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Bought by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 882.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,956. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $110.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

