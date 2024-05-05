VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VNRX

VolitionRx Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VNRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.89. 108,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,236. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.