Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

PCYG stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 23,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,501. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $289.53 million, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Park City Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Park City Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Park City Group by 350,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.