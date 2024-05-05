2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWOU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.31.
2U Trading Up 26.6 %
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $255.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. Analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in 2U by 33.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of 2U by 33.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.
About 2U
2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
