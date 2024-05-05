Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Freshpet from $104.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.36.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of FRPT traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.58. The stock had a trading volume of 768,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,756. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $117.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.86.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $280,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at $9,231,127.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,762 shares of company stock worth $1,737,280 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $4,338,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 42,973 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 915,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,457,000 after buying an additional 245,403 shares during the last quarter.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

