Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) PT Raised to $15.00 at B. Riley

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXTR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXTR

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

EXTR traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $11.20. 4,770,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,929. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -160.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.88. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.