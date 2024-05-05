iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,911 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $28,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 559,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,055,000 after acquiring an additional 297,397 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,031,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 72,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,792,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,387. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average of $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

