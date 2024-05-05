Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,538 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.2% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $42,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 355,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after buying an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,184,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,284,000 after buying an additional 34,810 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,216,000 after acquiring an additional 203,909 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $35.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,251,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

