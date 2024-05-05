Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.37.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded up $3.87 on Thursday, reaching $201.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,138. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.81. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $211.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.91.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.4% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

