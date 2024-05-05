American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of American National Bankshares stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $47.76. 119,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,457. The firm has a market cap of $507.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.91. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.
As of April 1, 2024, American National Bankshares Inc was acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of financial products and services. The company operates through two segments: Community Banking and Wealth Management.
