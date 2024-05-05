American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of American National Bankshares stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $47.76. 119,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,457. The firm has a market cap of $507.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.91. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

As of April 1, 2024, American National Bankshares Inc was acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of financial products and services. The company operates through two segments: Community Banking and Wealth Management.

