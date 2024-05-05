Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Invests $446,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,795,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,618,000 after buying an additional 1,507,066 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,090,000 after buying an additional 322,503 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,389,000 after buying an additional 51,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after buying an additional 584,906 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SCHA stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.36. 1,475,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,432. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.